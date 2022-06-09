Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $189.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Natixis bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

