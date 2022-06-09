SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SLS opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 1,092.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 169,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

