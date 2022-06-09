Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) SVP Shannon M. Votava Sells 1,800 Shares

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 636,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,159. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,366.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

