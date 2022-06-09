Sera Prognostics (SERA) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sera Prognostics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 -$35.01 million -0.32 Sera Prognostics Competitors $1.09 billion $56.72 million 8.42

Sera Prognostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80% Sera Prognostics Competitors -1,688.14% -38.97% -18.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sera Prognostics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sera Prognostics Competitors 356 1109 1767 47 2.46

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,240.58%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 101.76%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sera Prognostics peers beat Sera Prognostics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

