Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHEL. UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.70) to GBX 2,550 ($31.95) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($32.21) to GBX 2,860 ($35.84) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.83) to GBX 2,850 ($35.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,385.63.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

