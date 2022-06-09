Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,665.70 ($33.40).

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.84) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($32.21)) on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.63) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,442.50 ($30.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,252.05. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

