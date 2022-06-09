Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $305.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $305.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

SHW stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.99. 1,593,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

