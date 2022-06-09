Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will announce $168.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.10 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $136.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $700.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.57 million to $713.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $889.17 million, with estimates ranging from $872.07 million to $915.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.23.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

