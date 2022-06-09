Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.35 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to report $166.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.40 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $132.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $655.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $679.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $683.18 million, with estimates ranging from $635.11 million to $703.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $898.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

