Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$13.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.72-13.47 EPS.

NYSE:SIG traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.30. 50,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

