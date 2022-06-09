Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

Shares of SI stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $54,059,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 334,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

