SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 1,931 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total transaction of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,402.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SITM stock traded down $10.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.20. 145,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,694. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.47.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

