Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SKIL opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
