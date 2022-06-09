Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skillsoft by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 2,480.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 621,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKIL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

