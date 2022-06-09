SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) will announce $41.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.23 million and the highest is $47.48 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $35.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $163.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.44 million to $182.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $191.91 million, with estimates ranging from $152.72 million to $231.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLR Investment.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%.

Several analysts have commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the period.

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $857.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.