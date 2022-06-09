SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.86 Million

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) will announce $41.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.23 million and the highest is $47.48 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $35.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $163.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.44 million to $182.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $191.91 million, with estimates ranging from $152.72 million to $231.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%.

Several analysts have commented on SLRC shares. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the period.

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $857.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.