SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.49 Million

Analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to report $772.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.06 million and the highest is $974.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $563.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

SM opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 5.17. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,024 shares of company stock worth $3,744,361. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

