Smart Share Global (EM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. Smart Share Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.
Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.22 million for the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.
EM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. Smart Share Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $389.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.60.
Smart Share Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
