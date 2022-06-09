Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sodexo from €100.00 ($107.53) to €93.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

