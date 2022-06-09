Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sodexo from €100.00 ($107.53) to €93.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

