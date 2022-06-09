SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) versus Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Financial Review

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SoftBank Group and Starry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $55.42 billion 1.31 -$15.22 billion ($4.48) -4.70 Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A

Starry Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group.

Volatility and Risk

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group -25.91% -12.81% -3.41% Starry Group N/A -143.92% 3.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SoftBank Group and Starry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Starry Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

Starry Group has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

About SoftBank Group (Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices. The company is also involved in internet advertising marketing, online advertising distribution, e-book distribution, investment, and planning and operation of a fashion e-commerce website; and designs and develops mobile robots. In addition, it designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; sells software tools; and generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as offers related services. Further, the company provides investment management and marketing services, smartphone payment services, PC software downloads, banking services, and solutions and services for online businesses; distributes video, voice, and data content; manufactures, distributes, and sells IT-related products, as well as IT-related services; and manages funds. The company operates a professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; and operates ITmedia, an IT information site. It also operates the fashion online shopping website ZOZOTOWN. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Starry Group (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

