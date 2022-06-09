Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sotera Health stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sotera Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

