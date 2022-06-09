South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South32 in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $18.35 on Thursday. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

