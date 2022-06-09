Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will announce $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the highest is $64.10 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $59.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $256.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $260.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.65 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $273.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of SBSI opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

