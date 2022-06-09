Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.70. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,859. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

