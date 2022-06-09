SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.SpartanNash also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.88.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN opened at $34.04 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.64.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.