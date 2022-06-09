SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

SpartanNash stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

