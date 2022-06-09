Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (SPPI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.24. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.