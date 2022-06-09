Spok (SPOK) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spok to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Spok shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spok and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok -19.36% -4.38% -3.09% Spok Competitors -39.07% 28.44% -4.78%

Volatility and Risk

Spok has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok’s rivals have a beta of 5.86, indicating that their average share price is 486% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spok and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $142.15 million -$22.18 million -5.10 Spok Competitors $17.74 billion $958.63 million 10.56

Spok’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spok. Spok is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spok and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A Spok Competitors 283 823 1195 53 2.43

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 71.39%. Given Spok’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spok has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Spok pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Spok pays out -89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out 82.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Spok has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Spok is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Spok Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect platform enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

