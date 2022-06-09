Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “
Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
