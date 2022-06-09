Standard Chartered PLC Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Chartered in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCBFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.64) to GBX 620 ($7.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.27) to GBX 690 ($8.65) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.