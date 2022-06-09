Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 370.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,120. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp ( NASDAQ:MITO Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.