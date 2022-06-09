Stephen K. Brannan Sells 5,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.66. 126,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,494. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.60.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,885,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $17,056,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

