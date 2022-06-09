Stephens Raises Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target to $17.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Stephens to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

AVO traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 472,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,317. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 1,179,281 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $14,238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mission Produce by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 53.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,995 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

