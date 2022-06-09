Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.33 ($17.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.98 and its 200 day moving average is €18.41. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

