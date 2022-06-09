Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.
Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.33 ($17.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.98 and its 200 day moving average is €18.41. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.38).
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.28).
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
