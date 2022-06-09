Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$82.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.

Dollarama stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.70. 305,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$71.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$52.75 and a 52 week high of C$76.80. The firm has a market cap of C$21.58 billion and a PE ratio of 33.74.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

