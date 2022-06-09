Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $352.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.69.

ESS opened at $277.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $274.50 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

