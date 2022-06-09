Stifel Nicolaus Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $48.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 224,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

