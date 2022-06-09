Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$82.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upped their target price on Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF remained flat at $$55.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

