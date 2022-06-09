Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.05% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Stingray Group stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.82. The company had a trading volume of 105,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,322. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$5.76 and a 52-week high of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38.
