Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.82. The company had a trading volume of 105,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,322. The stock has a market cap of C$408.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.06. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$5.76 and a one year high of C$8.30.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

