Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 9th (ABSSF, APGOF, BPMC, CIVB, CLDT, CRMT, CRNT, CURV, CVGW, CWEN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 9th:

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

CIBC began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). CIBC issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA). MKM Partners issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

