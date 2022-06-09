Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 9th (ARZTF, ASML, ATDRY, AVDX, AVPT, AWH, AYRWF, AZTA, BEP, BNTC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 9th:

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

