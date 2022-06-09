Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Shares of KPLT opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.20. Katapult has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

KPLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 144,189 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $217,725.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,075.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 278,472 shares of company stock worth $426,340.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

