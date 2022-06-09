StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.15.
About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
