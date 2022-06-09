StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Golden Minerals ( NYSE:AUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

