StockNews.com Begins Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
LJPC opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $5.30.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
