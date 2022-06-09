StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,730 ($34.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,650 ($33.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.