StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 2,730 ($34.21) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,650 ($33.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Relx by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

