StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.
About Remark (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
