StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 228.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 466,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the third quarter worth $115,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remark (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.