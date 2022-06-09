StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
