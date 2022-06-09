StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.15. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

