StockNews.com Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Hold

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIII. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 721,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.