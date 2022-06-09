StockNews.com Downgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Hold

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

