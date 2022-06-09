StockNews.com Downgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Hold

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
PPL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.
NYSE PPL traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
